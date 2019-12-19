Kids are full of innocence and social media is full of incidents proving the same. A new incident showing the generosity and purity of a kid’s heart came into the light when a five-year-old student in California set up a stall to sell her cookies and cocoa to help other students of her class. Katelynn Hardee, a kindergartner at Breeze Hill Elementary School in the US, decided to sell some cookies and cocoa to ‘pay off’ the negative lunch balances of nearly 123 students by earning money by herself.

The fact that the little girl chose to earn her money and not ask her parents to help the needy for her, is simply remarkable. She got to know about the students when she overheard a parent saying that they were having difficulty in paying for an after-school program for their kid. As per a news report in CNN, the girl’s mother named Karina Hardee told Katelynn that sometimes people are not fortunate and that’s the reason everyone should be kind and always ready to help each other. “She started asking me a lot of questions and I just tried to explain to her that sometimes people aren’t as fortunate and that we need to try to be kind and give when we can,” Karina told the channel.

On Sunday, December 8, Katelynn put up a stall and spent her entire day selling cocoa, cider and cookies. She managed to collect an amount of $80, which amounts to around Rs 5678. With her earnings, she successfully paid off the lunch balance of over 100 fellow students.

Hats off to this mom who just didn’t tell her kid the meaning of kindness but also helped her perform an act of kindness in real!