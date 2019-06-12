A six-year-old girl named Ivanah Campbell from Port Elizabeth, South Africa is the latest internet sensation now. Her dancing video has impressed the world and some eminent names such as Will Smith, Chris Evans and Lizzo are among some of the admirers of the kid. In the video, an Ivanah dance like no one’s watching and it will light up your day too.

She first grabbed the attention after American singer Lizzo shared her video on the micro-blogging site Twitter where she can be seen dancing to her hit song ‘Juice’. The post garnered 4.72 million views, 19,491 retweets and 162,252 likes.

Sharing the tweet, she wrote, “Rare footage of me as a child.”

Rare footage of me as a child 💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/ArnB5PVmc5 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 7, 2019

Even Chris Evans aka Captain America shared her video and tweeted, “This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be.”

This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be. https://t.co/ZsDvdBxKts — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2019

Not only Chris but Men in Black star Will Smith was also impressed by the little girl and shared a video of her on Instagram. He captioned, “Repost @jadapinkettsmith This girl has life figured out! I’m bout to go find me some traffic right now … and dance! That parT! Repost @ivanah.dancer Doing what she loves Song: DjBBoy : Paga A Bebida Da Bela #dancer #havingfun #happinessiskey #cuties #dancing_is_life #blackbabies #chopdaily #chopdailykids.”



However, Ivanah is a star herself as she has her own Instagram page and has thousands of followers. The six-year-old keeps sharing her snippets from her dance performances.

After she went viral on social media, Ivanah told Herald Live, “I loved dancing. Whenever a song played I just started to move. I’d even copy the moves I saw on my favourite music videos. When I start dancing I feel so happy.”