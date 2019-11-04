New Delhi: Delhi-NCR is in a state of panic after a public health emergency has been declared in the region. As per doctors, the toxic air you breathe here could be doing as much harm to your lungs as smoking a pack of cigarettes a day.

Now, there’s even an app that will you how toxic the air quality is by converting it to the equivalent number of cigarettes being smoked in a day. The app is called S***, I Smoke! uses live pollution data from air quality stations and converts it to the number of cigarettes being smoked.

As per the app, breathing in Delhi is equal to smoking 33.2 cigarettes per day. It follows a basic formula: one cigarette per day is the rough equivalent of a PM2.5 level of 22 μg/m3. The app simply combines your current location with live data from your nearest air quality stations to produce the number of cigarettes.

I use an app that converts the air quality to an equivalent number of cigarettes. Anyone in Delhi now might as well be smoking 33 cigarettes a day. Imagine knowing your children are smoking more than a pack a day. Cos here, they are. #DelhiAirEmergency pic.twitter.com/9aumGokBo0 — Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) November 3, 2019

Well, the results in other cities are no better and you can check out the results by yourselves by using this app. The app, available in the App Store and Google Play, measures the air quality in daily cigarettes.

Let’s check the status in Noida:

The app was created by Brazilian-born designer Marcelo Coelho and Paris-born app developer Amaury Martiny after they read a study that analyzed air pollution and its equivalent to cigarette smoking.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”. Above 500 is the “severe-plus or emergency” category.