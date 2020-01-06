Tokyo: The Japanese absolutely love tuna and this recent auction is proof! On Sunday, a bluefin tuna was sold for a whopping 193.2 million yen ($1.8 million) in the first auction of the new year at Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market.

The tuna’s price was second-highest auction price on record.

And the successful bidder this year too was was Kiyoshi Kimura, who runs the Sushizanmai restaurant chain across Japan. Last year Kimura paid a record 333.6 million yen for a tuna at the auction, exceeding his previous record price in 2013.

“This is the best. Yes, this is expensive, isn’t it? I want our customers to eat very tasty ones this year too,” the tycoon said after winning the auction.

He also added that despite the high price, he was happy to win as it is the first New Year’s auction in the new era.

Kiyomura has been the highest bidder in eight of the first nine auctions of the year that have been held since 2011.

According to reports, the bluefin tuna was captured off the northern part of Aomori Prefecture, Tohoku region, Japan and weighed a total of 608 lbs (276 kilograms). The price of the tuna fish that was caught is roughly 700,000 yen per kilogram.