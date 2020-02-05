Wuhan: A British man living in China’s Wuhan— the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, has made a startling claim that he defeated the deadly virus with ‘hot whisky and honey’. According to Fox News, 25-year-old Connor Reed, who teaches English in Wuhan, was diagnosed with the virus about two months ago. At first he thought it was a simple flu, but after he experienced difficulties breathing and struggled with a bad cough, Connor sought hospital treatment.

He was kept in the hospital for two weeks and was stunned when the doctors told him that he was suffering from the virus. Despite the diagnosis, Reed said that he refused anti-biotics prescribed by doctors and decided to try the traditional flu remedy.

“I used the inhaler which helped control the cough and drank a hot whiskey with honey until [it] ran out. It’s an old fashioned remedy but it seemed to do the trick.”

Talking about how the virus has impacted the city, saying Wuhan “is becoming a real ghost town. And there is no medicine or masks left in the pharmacies. If you go out without a mask the police will arrest you. The authorities are really worried about how to contain this and stop it spreading.”

Meanwhile, despite his claim, no study has yet proved that hot toddies can cure the virus.

A total of 65 new fatalities in China has taken the overall death toll to 490.