Veena exponent Srivani’s latest release is a unique mash-up of Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You with a popular Bollywood song called Urvasi Urvasi. The Bollywood songs matches surprisingly well with the English song, and is foot tapping and catchy. This latest version of the famous track will make you fall in love with the song all over again.

“Finally, I made a very Special Edition for you. A mashup of Shape of You and Urvasi Urvasi is going to keep you fresh and energetic,” Veena Srivani wrote in the Twitter post.

The 1:33 minutes video shows Srivani playing veena like a pro and mixes two tunes which turns out to be fusion. Her other veena versions include Games of Thrones, Chakori (Telugu), Saans Mein Teri Saans Mili Toh, Mile Sur Mera Tumhara among others.

Watch the video here:

Her interesting style of playing veena has resulted in a demand for concerts and she was on the her Tirupur tour and to perform in an event.