Mumbai: After actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon, citizens including PM Narendra Modi expressed shocked and wished for her speedy recovery, as any civilised person would do.
However, there are some people, who harbour so much hate in their hearts that even in sensitive situations as these, they don’t shy away from posting heartless comments and spewing venom. Social media on Saturday, witnessed this ugly side of trolls yet again after they posted harsh and distasteful comments for the injured actress.
And what is the reason for this hate? A difference of opinions, merely. A vocal critic of the government and its policies, Azmi often gets trolled for her views, but this time, it just went too far. Sample these comments:
Thankfully, other netizens came forward to thrash the abusive and inhumane trolls, and said that their hatred will never win.
Azmi was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Saturday and was rushed to MGM hospital. Her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was traveling with her, escaped unhurt.
The actor is currently hospitalised in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, which, in a statement said that the actor was ‘stable and under observation.’
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were on their way to Pune when the accident took place. She was sitting next to the driver and sustained injuries on her face including neck and chin and near the eye.
Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, the driver of Azmi’s car.