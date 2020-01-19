Mumbai: After actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon, citizens including PM Narendra Modi expressed shocked and wished for her speedy recovery, as any civilised person would do.

However, there are some people, who harbour so much hate in their hearts that even in sensitive situations as these, they don’t shy away from posting heartless comments and spewing venom. Social media on Saturday, witnessed this ugly side of trolls yet again after they posted harsh and distasteful comments for the injured actress.

And what is the reason for this hate? A difference of opinions, merely. A vocal critic of the government and its policies, Azmi often gets trolled for her views, but this time, it just went too far. Sample these comments:

Karma is a b**** … Jaisa society mein karoge waisa hi bharoge .. @Javedakhtarjadu this is what is called as u sow so shall u reap @AzmiShabana aap bhi bahut propaganda chalati hai mauhtarma ji …. — Scorpion King (@KingScorpion089) January 18, 2020

KARMA 🔄 “As you Sow, So shall you Reap” — Tɯιƚƚҽɾ Qυҽҽɳ 🇮🇳 (@Leo_Knock) January 18, 2020

Good news I am happy — Sri Krishna (@srikrishnasarka) January 18, 2020

Great

God gave her punishment… — Rohit Malhotra (@RohitMa13553810) January 18, 2020

Thankfully, other netizens came forward to thrash the abusive and inhumane trolls, and said that their hatred will never win.

#ShabanaAzmi will live.

This hate will die.

People of India will ensure that. pic.twitter.com/WtYz1BF37V — Sushovan Patra (@Psushovan) January 18, 2020

The amount of hate @AzmiShabana and @Javedakhtarjadu are getting is horrifying beyond words. I hope she gets better and I hope people wanting her dead find something worthy to do with their lives. #ShabanaAzmi — bure din wapas dedo (@putaetu) January 18, 2020

Here Biggest Troll Army Cheering #ShabanaAzmi 's Accident ,Is This Civilised Society ? pic.twitter.com/oNHqwpVMpp — Sanwar Ali (@advsanwar) January 18, 2020

Hope Shabana lives and this hate dies#ShabanaAzmi pic.twitter.com/noZ8RLSnVk — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 18, 2020

Look At the Comments… How Cheap.. Kitna Gir gye log is Hindu Muslim K chakker me..#ShabanaAzmi https://t.co/yWN0ejd5Ki — SuBoor PiLot (@suboorpilot) January 18, 2020

Don't agree to her on a single point

But no hatred towards her

Get well soon @AzmiShabana — ISHAN KIMOTHI (@OctoberTweet) January 18, 2020

Azmi was injured in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Saturday and was rushed to MGM hospital. Her husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was traveling with her, escaped unhurt.

The actor is currently hospitalised in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, which, in a statement said that the actor was ‘stable and under observation.’

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar were on their way to Pune when the accident took place. She was sitting next to the driver and sustained injuries on her face including neck and chin and near the eye.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, the driver of Azmi’s car.