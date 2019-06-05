Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who is a self-proclaimed number one critic has reviewed Salman Khan’s Eid release Bharat. In a series of tweets, he has hilariously described the film and as per him, he thinks that the film is a ‘torture’. Not only this, but he has compared the movie with Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag. He started off by posting a video on the micro-blogging site Twitter where he claims that he has a lot of pressure to give the right review because then only he will be a ‘number one critic’.

His final review reads as, “Finally #Bharat torture is over. It’s worst film of this decade. #Zero #TOH #Race #Tubelight are 100 times better than this crap. Tubelight Ke Baad Ek Baar Fir, Salman khan Ne Maar Khane Ki Galti Ki Hai, Maarne Ki Bajaye. And his Fans won’t like it at all. Therefore i give 2*!” (sic)

He further says that every director in his career gives atleast one ‘Aag’ and this film is Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Aag’. The tweet reads, “Only @RGVzoomin doesn’t give #Aag but actually every director gives at least one #Aag in his career and #Bharat is Ali Abbas Zafar’s #Aag!”

He also believes that the film gets over 15 minutes before it’s ending and so the film is dragged for a good 15 minutes. He tweeted, “Film is finished 15 minutes ago but Director is not ready to finish it. Abhi Bhi Ghaseet Raha Hai! #Bharat!”

In another hilarious tweet, he thanks Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar to tell the world that Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is the best finance minister till date.

Kamaal also takes dig at Nora Fatehi role. He wrote, “Nora Fatehi is having 2 Scenes with Gutthi in #Bharat! One normal and one in the bed. She could have committed suicide before to do this role.”

During the interval, he gives out the review and calls Bharat ‘worse film of Salman Khan’. He tweeted, “It’s interval and till here #Bharat is the worst film of Salman khan during last 10 years. #Race3 and #Tubelight are #Sholay n #MughalEAzam compare to this crap. No story, no emotion, no entertainment till here. It’s a total torture, waste of time and money.”

Right from new film releases and giving a review in the most brutal way, to taking a dig at whatever film stars said and did, KRK is known to be a troller without cause all the time that he was on Twitter.

On the work front, KRK has started his career in Bollywood as a producer and actor in the film Deshdrohi (2008) and appeared in a small role in Siddharth Malhotra starrer film Ek Villian. On Television, he has made his debut with Big Boss Season 3. In Bhojpuri cinema, he has made his debut as a villain in the film titled Munna Pandey Berozgaar.