New Delhi: On Wednesday, former Team India batsman VVS Laxman took to Twitter to share the story of a tea seller from Kanpur and called him ‘inspiration’.

“Mohammad Mahboob Malik, a tea seller from Kanpur takes care of education for 40 children. He has a small tea shop and spends 80% of his income on the education of these children. What an inspiration!” he wrote.

According to NDTV, Malik runs a school for underprivileged children in the Sharda Nagar area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh which provides free education to about 40 children and also sponsors their uniforms, stationery, books etc. He now uses 80 per cent of the income generated through his tea stall to run a school with about 40 students.

According to reports, Malik spent his childhood in extreme poverty and could only study till high school, so he decided to help others get education free of cost. Apart from helping children secure an education, Malik also serves tea free-of-cost to students on examination days.

VVS Laxman’s post has gone viral and received over 26,000 likes and many retweets. For this selfless act, Malik has been lauded by citizens from across the country , with some people calling him a real hero.

The world really needs more people like him!