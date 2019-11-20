Uppinangady: We all know how important water is to the survival of human life, yet we fail to drink enough of it, threatening our health in the process. Taking this vital fact into account, a school in Karnataka has come up with an innovative idea to encourage its students to drink more water.

In a one of its kind initiative, Indraprastha Vidyalaya in Uppinangady town of Dakshina Kannada district has introduced a separate water bell to create awareness about drinking water among the students. The bell rings thrice a day- at 10:45 am 12:00 pm and at 2:00 pm to remind students to drink water.

The novel idea, which is being widely appreciated, is being implemented in other schools of the state too.

Indraprastha Vidyalaya Principal Jose MJ: 60-70% our body is made of water. We need to ensure students drink enough water. According to the United Nations, this decade is dedicated to safe drinking water. We have taken the concept from there. #Karnataka https://t.co/2phdOMYcyb pic.twitter.com/CWgUtWcEVo — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

Jose MJ, Principal of Indraprastha Vidyalaya, told ANI, “It has been observed that as the temperature of the environment rises, so do several health complications like stomach pain and drowsiness.”

Jose explained further that parents of students had been complaining that their children were returning home with full water bottles and suffering from various health problems.

And it seems to have worked too because health complications since the introduction of the separate water bell, have reduced.

“Since the introduction of a separate bell not only are the children reporting better health, but other schools in the state have started following the same procedure,’ he added.

The water bell scheme has already been implemented in parts of Kerala and will soon begin at Telangana schools too. What an awesome idea, right?