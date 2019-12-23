Kozhikode: At a time when the nation is agitating over the Citizenship Amendment Act, a newly-wed couple in Kerala came up with a unique way to express their resentment over the act and express solidarity with protesters.

Dressed in their wedding attire, the couple, identified as Jaseer and Lubna, became the centre of attention after they took part in a protest holding anti-CAA and anti-NRC placards.

The couple who got married on Saturday were on their way to Jaseer’s house when they passed through an anti-CAA protest rally and decided to join it. They also used the placards as props for their photoshoot and expressed happiness that they got a chance to be a part of the protest on the most auspicious day of their lives.

Not just Jaseer and Lubna, many newly wedded couples in Kerala are following the same trend:

Kerala always finds an innovative way to protest. Latest innovative protest is by Married or about to be married couples of Kerala. Few pictures of #CAA_NRC_Protests pic.twitter.com/dZo1epaAZt — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 22, 2019

“Indian constitution united us” Yet another newly married couple from Kerala gives out a loud message to the world… Wishing the sweet couple a very happy married life…#CAA_NRC_Protests #Reject_CAA_NRC #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/UpWQ6qlUlZ — Comrade from Kerala (@ComradeMallu) December 22, 2019

Notably, the trend started when Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar, who are all set to get married on January 21, 2020, recently had their save the date pre-wedding shoot and the couple used this opportunity to join the nationwide rage against the contentious act.

Coincidentally, their pre-wedding photoshoot was scheduled for December 16, a day after police cracked down on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

Inspired by the same, multiple weddings across the state have witnessed unique ‘Wedding protests’.

Ha ha…. That's the best save the date photo I have seen so far! https://t.co/ZclGAEewy5 — Kabira Namit Kapoor (@Kabira_Namit) December 21, 2019

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12, 2019, which led to massive protests from citizens throughout the country.