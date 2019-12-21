Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when protests have erupted across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act, a couple in Kerala came up with a unique way to express their resentment over the act.

Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar, who are all set to get married on January 21, 2020, recently had their save the date pre-wedding shoot and the couple used this opportunity to join the nationwide rage against the contentious act.

In the pictures which have gone viral, Arun Gopi can be seen holding a poster that says, ‘NO CAA,’ and Asha Sekhar is holding a poster that reads, ‘NO NRC.’

Check out the pictures here:

Coincidentally, their pre-wedding photoshoot was scheduled for December 16, a day after police cracked down on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

“Right from the beginning, we were pretty adamant to not do a cliched photo shoot. My fiancee is a left activist and I’m a former journalist. We both are against CAA and NRC. So we thought of going ahead with this concept. The photographers helped us a lot creatively too,” Asha told The News Minute after the pictures went viral.

Netizens including actress Swara Bhaskar took to Twitter to hail the couple and praise the innovative campaign:

Pic of the day 😍 https://t.co/VEUv3yzxEv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 21, 2019

Great idea. Whn couple wl see back, they wl b proud of being participants in historical protest in der own way 👌👌 — Vidrohi (@Vidrohi_raja) December 21, 2019

This can happen only in Kerala. Awesome people 👏👏👏 — Mubarak Ali (@mubarakalims) December 21, 2019

Patriotism level at peak. Happy Marriage Life #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC https://t.co/ODX5ugHkep — Prasanth S (@_PrasanthS) December 21, 2019

Ha ha…. That's the best save the date photo I have seen so far! https://t.co/ZclGAEewy5 — Kabira Namit Kapoor (@Kabira_Namit) December 21, 2019

Meanwhile, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) refuse to die down as agitations were observed throughout the country on Saturday.