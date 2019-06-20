If you are a big-time foodie and love binging on junk then you must try the Golden Giant Burger, one of the world’s most expensive burgers. A restaurant in Tokyo serves a 3kg giant loaded burger filled with mouth-watering ingredients that will surely make you drool just by looking at its picture.

The Golden Giant Burger served at The Oak Door Steakhouse, The Grand Hyatt, Tokyo is priced at $US1, 000 (Rs 70,000). Business Insider reports that the burger normally costs 100,000 JPY, or close to $1,000.

Wondering what makes it so expensive? Well, It’s filled with wagyu beef, a one-kilo beef patty, foie gras, lettuce, shaved truffle, tomatoes, garlic saffron sauce, cheddar, and served in buns with gold leaf. dusting. Its a 15 cm tall burger that weighs 3kgs. It is served with a magnum-sized bottle of Champagne, red, or white wine.

It was introduced in Tokyo this year to celebrate the new Imperial era, “Reiwa,” part of Golden Week.

The man behind the whole idea is Chef Patrick Shimada and around eight people can enjoy the gigantic burger.