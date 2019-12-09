Chennai: At a time when onion prices are making everyone teary-eyed, a mobile owner in Tamil Nadu has come up with an amazing marketing strategy to sell his smart phones.

STR Mobiles, a mobile sales and service centre in Thalayari Street in Tamil Nadu’s Pattukottai, has announced that whoever purchases a smartphone from the shop will be given one kilogram of onions as a freebie.

A poster hung outside the entrance of the shop informs passersby about this unique offer.

Saravana Kumar, the proprietor of STR Mobiles, told The News Minute that the reception of this offer has been great. “Nobody in Pattukottai has ever heard of such offers. So people are curious. I have been observing more footfall at the shop since the advertisement was put up,” he said.

Customers who buy phones in his shop also have the option of choosing between small onions and big onions for the freebie. Currently, one kilogram of big onions is being sold at prices upwards of Rs 140 in Tamil Nadu.

Kumar said that he opened the shop eight years ago and it sells two mobile phones a day, on average. But after he introduced the ‘irresistible’ offer, the shop has sold eight phones on two consecutive days.

The government has taken several measures to check rising prices of onion including a ban on exports, the imposition of stock limit, import and transfer of onion from surplus to deficit area.