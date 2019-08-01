Talent is not bound by anything — caste, creed, sex, age or even profession. A woman working at Ranaghat Station, West Bengal, has become the new singing sensation on Facebook. The old lady has been winning hearts on a social media platform with his soulful and melodious voice.

Singing mostly Lata Mangeshkar’s songs, her music videos have gone viral. Recognizing her talent, a Facebook page BarpetaTown, shared it online. In the video, she can be seen singing ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma’ originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar for the 1972 Hindi film Shor.

The video has taken the internet by storm. It has crossed over 2 million views on Facebook. People can’t stop praising the woman.

“She brought tears in my eyes. How beautiful she is and so is her voice,” wrote one person in the comments section. “What a voice, how very expressive,” said another. “Her voice is so beautiful,” a third commented.

Watch her videos here:

She is seen singing another Lata Mangeshkar classic, “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon”.

While most of the people reacting to the video praised her. Read the comments here:

Many of the users are urging TV media to come forward to help her reach more people so that musicians can come forward to support her and recognize her talent.