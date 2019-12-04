New Delhi: As the year is nearing its end, Yahoo India just like every year, has published a list revealing the personalities and events that grabbed the attention of internet users in India. And there are no guesses as to who was the most searched personality..Yes, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi again!

Claiming a landslide victory in the Indian general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became 2019’s ‘Most Searched Personality’, a title which he also held in 2018. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, in spite of being out of action ever since India’s exit from the ICC World Cup 2019, was the second most searched personality followed by actress Sunny Leone.

A surprise entrant was Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was at 7th spot as the entire nation was hooked to the news of his dramatic capture and release. Veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley occupied the 8th spot as his untimely death shocked citizens and politicians alike. The senior BJP leader passed away at Delhi AIIMS at the age of 66.

Here is the full list:

Narendra Modi MS Dhoni Sunny Leone Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi Abhinandan Varthaman Arun Jaitely Priyanka Gandhi P Chidambaram

PM Modi was also the most searched most searched politician this year, as he continued to be the most popular leader in India at the helm of significant decisions like abrogation of Article 370, Balakot strikes and expedition of Ayodhya verdict. He was followed by Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi, who had a dramatic year too.

Here are the other most-searched politicians this year:

Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi Arun Jaitely Priyanka Gandhi P Chidambaram Amit Shah Nirmala Sitharaman Navjot Singh Sidhu YS Jaganmohan Reddy

The results are based on an analysis of user’s interest patterns based on what they searched for, read, recommended and shared, Yahoo India said.