Thousands of fish were found dead in a pond in Ranchi after Diwali due to lack of oxygen. On Monday morning, a day after Diwali, thousands of dead fish were floating on the pond at Line Tank Pond in Ranchi’s Chadari area. As per a report in news agency IANS, the environmentalists have claimed this to be a repercussion of burning crackers during Diwali and the immersion of Durga idols during Durga Puja.

The report suggested that the ponds were not cleaned after the immersion of the Goddess Durga idols and this led to the concretisation of the pond which eventually took away the oxygen from water. “Today I visited the Line Tank Pond and found thousands of fishes dead. The fishes were struggling for oxygen for the last few days. The lack of oxygen due to the immersion of idols and Deepawali caused the death of the fishes”, said environmentalist Nitish Priyadarshini in a statement.

It’s been more than 10 days to the big Durga Puja festival which is celebrated widely all across the country, especially in the North-Eastern part. After worshipping Goddess Durga for nine days, the idols are immersed in water on the 10th day. The festival is followed by the celebrations of Diwali after 10 days. Most people in the country also burn crackers along with lighting diyas and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali. The burning of crackers leads to immense air and noise pollution and this combined with the water pollution led to the dead fishes in the pond.

This is one reported incident. The harm that crackers do to the environment during Diwali is unprecedented.