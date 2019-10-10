New Delhi: Apart from politics, union minister Smriti Irani is known for her impressive social media game. The 43-year-old minister, who shares an inseparable bond with her family keeps treating her fans to heartwarming pictures, giving us major #familygoals.

On Thursday, the BJP politician took to her official Instagram account to share a throwback picture of her children which you will surely make you nostalgic about childhood. She posted a picture of her kids, Zohr Irani and Zoish Irani and captioned it as, “#throwback to a time when they were young, cute & easily tackled #kids #memories #mybrats.”

Well, mothers will surely relate to that hilarious caption! Take a look:

In the picture, young Zohr and Zoish Irani are seen standing lovingly with each other with flowers in their hands.

Irani is often seen sharing adorable posts featuring her family; from her hubby Zubin to her son Zohr and daughters Shanelle and Zoish Irani. Just a few days ago, Irani shared yet another adorable family portrait with the caption, “The not so distant Thursday #tbt #memories #family.”

Prior to that, Irani had posted a picture with her son and captioned it as, “Why did you grow up so soon?”

Smriti Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development.