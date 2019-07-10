Another video of an adult Tiger goes viral after he is seen crossing a national highway between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, in broad daylight. The tiger also jumps the crash barrier to cross over to the other side. The clip is all over the social media including WhatsApp. It shows the tiger waiting for the right opportunity to cross the National Highway 7 passing through the tiger corridor of Pench forest. The footage has surely triggered a debate on the rampant development versus wildlife conservation.

It has once again exposed the insufficient wildlife mitigation measures by National Highways Authority of India. Twitter user Parveen Kaswan IFS shared the video and wrote, “When road crosses the forest, #tiger need to be extra cautious while crossing it. Video of tiger crossing National Highway near Nagpur.” He also said that the video was received via WhatsApp and captured in Nagpur.

Watch the video here:

When road crosses the forest, #tiger need to be extra cautious while crossing it. Video of tiger crossing National Highway near Nagpur. pic.twitter.com/fjW9YamX2a — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 9, 2019

After watching the video, people started having serious discussions about the measures taken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the region.

Instead of expecting tigers to be cautious. Isn’t it logical that authorities must be cautious while planning roads and mitigation measures? — National Tiger ConVersation Authority (NTCA) (@NTCAtiger) July 9, 2019

This is sad!! We have encroached forest lands to the extent that they can’t even live in peace in their own places !! — moringa fleur (@moringafleur) July 10, 2019

Thats not good — neethu (@neethugnath) July 9, 2019

Sir have they installed any hoardings cautioning the commuters??With what I see here is ,there is possible danger for both humans and https://t.co/Zm76qxwEay such can turn very dangerous in a fraction of a sec. — Thilak@2207 (@Thilak_2207) July 9, 2019

Another invasion by humans.Soon there will be no tigers or elephants due to animal/human conflicts.And people,don’t forget the forest and tigers were there well before the humans came along to destroy their habitat. — veronica Holland (@vsholland8) July 9, 2019

A few days ago, a video of a tiger chasing down a motorcycle in India went viral. The tiger gets very close to the back of the bike on the road before peeling off into the trees.

Watch here: