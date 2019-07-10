Another video of an adult Tiger goes viral after he is seen crossing a national highway between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, in broad daylight. The tiger also jumps the crash barrier to cross over to the other side. The clip is all over the social media including WhatsApp. It shows the tiger waiting for the right opportunity to cross the National Highway 7 passing through the tiger corridor of Pench forest. The footage has surely triggered a debate on the rampant development versus wildlife conservation.
It has once again exposed the insufficient wildlife mitigation measures by National Highways Authority of India. Twitter user Parveen Kaswan IFS shared the video and wrote, “When road crosses the forest, #tiger need to be extra cautious while crossing it. Video of tiger crossing National Highway near Nagpur.” He also said that the video was received via WhatsApp and captured in Nagpur.
Watch the video here:
After watching the video, people started having serious discussions about the measures taken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the region.
A few days ago, a video of a tiger chasing down a motorcycle in India went viral. The tiger gets very close to the back of the bike on the road before peeling off into the trees.
Watch here: