On the 10th death anniversary of Michael Jackson, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is a huge fan of the King of Pop, has paid a tribute by sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, the Baaghi star is seen performing on Ranveer Singh’s high-octane dance number “Khalibali” in Jackson’s famous break-dancing style.

“Can’t believe it’s been nine years already? I’m sure even Khilji would’ve offered you his throne. King of kings Michael Jackson. Gone too soon (sic),” Tiger captioned the video.

Watch the video here:



Tiger has always been vocal about his love and admiration for the singer. However, this is not the first time, he has remembered Jackson in a special way. Last year also he paid tribute to the pop star with a dance video. In the video he shared on social media, Tiger can be seen imitating the ultimate dance icon’s style. He captioned the clip, “Happy birthday to the reason I do what I do #michaeljackson #godblessyou #longlivethekingofkings #smoothestnoncriminal”

On a related note, Michael’s name doesn’t need any introduction. The international sensation, who ruled million hearts, died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication in 2009 at the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff has been into buzz after the reports of their break-up did rounds of the grapevine. A report in Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Tiger and Disha’s relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call off their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming”.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in dance musical film.