It feels great to see celebrities turning towards doing more and more compound lifts. One of the best compound lifts that people have started doing is the ‘deadlift’. The deadlift is one of the best exercises they can work on to hit their upper and lower body. Recently, superhuman and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff stunned his friends and fans as he shared a video of him lifting 200 kg. He has been working so hard on his body like a beast.

Tiger Shroff who is known for martial arts and a fitness freak captioned the video as, “It has been a while since I pushed myself this far. 200 kgs. Used to feel a lot lighter back in high school. Only human.” Tiger’s video currently has over 651,245 views as of now.

Watch the video here:

Actor Ishaan Khatter commented: “Superhuman”. To which, Tiger replied: “Haha bro on our way.”

Take a look at the comments here:

Tiger has been known in Bollywood more for his ripped body and strict diet and workout regime, than for his movie roles. Needless to say, Tiger is incredibly good looking and has girls swooning over his unbelievably toned abs, does not miss a single day of his diet regime and is, in fact, very rigorous when it comes to keeping fit. Besides maintaining a punishing workout schedule that includes several kinds of physical training, Tiger’s diet has a huge role to play in his fitness. In an interview, the actor said that he starts his day by eating eight eggs for breakfast.

On the professional front, Tiger currently awaits the release of his forthcoming film ‘War’, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.