TikTok has given the world of the internet some of the hilarious videos and has also introduced doppelganger of many celebrities. It is full of content and some of it has also gone viral. Now, the latest Tik Tok and the internet sensation is the girl named Priyanka Kondwal, who is also famous on TikTok as Madhubala. You must be wondering why so? So let us tell you that her uncanny resemblance with the iconic star will leave you stunned. Not only this, but she also imitates and lip-syncs on popular songs of the actor and it will leave you spellbound and make you fall in love with her.

Remember the famous song of Madhubala and Ashok Kumar from the film Howrah Bridge titled ‘Yeh Kya Kar Dala Tune’? Now watch TikTok’s Madhubala performing on the same song and it will give you goosebumps. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Tiktok is truly a gift that keeps on giving, you guys.”

tiktok is truly a gift that keeps on giving, you guys!💕💕 pic.twitter.com/6iYsJmEWiK — Sunanda (@YoursLegallyy) October 7, 2019



She has several other videos intimidating the iconic star Madhubala.

Watch here:

Pagli Haan pagli #madhubala #Bollywood #oldsong #classic #hindimovies thank you everyone for liking my videos on madhubala ji songs. Definitely she is magic so no comparison it’s just for fun. I made these videos without thinking that you people would really appreciate. 🙏🏻🙂 pic.twitter.com/z1JVGZC35I — priyanka kandwal (@priyankakandwal) October 9, 2019

The micro-blogging site Twitter is filled with her videos and Twitterati can’t keep calm! Some Twitter users call her ‘Madhubala’ while some have asked Karan Johar to give her the film.

Check Twitter reactions here:

Oh my God.. you look so damn.. Madhubala…. this is awesome… — Victor Jara (@VictorJara_02) October 11, 2019

I’ll never unfollow you. U r same copy of Madhubala…..100% 😮 — Md Saddam Decent (@decent_md) October 11, 2019

What the hell!! You look so much like her. It’s so uncanny! — Vagabond Soldier (@brflr) October 8, 2019

Indeed unique resemblance, appreciate your beauty and simplicity. Best of luck ahead 🙂 — ziarian (@ziarian) October 8, 2019

Legendary Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi ji reBorn — Tabish Nawaz (@tabishnawaz) October 8, 2019

Absolutely fida …. Gone bonkers…. pic.twitter.com/w45A33zHWx — Recycled Soul (@DabirSachin) October 9, 2019

Eyes Expression, Same Like Madhu Bala , MA’SHA’ALLAH, God Bless — Faiyyaz Kazi (@KaziFaiyyaz) October 9, 2019



Users of the app keep sharing their videos linked to every challenge, something that has made TikTok as one of the most popular apps. Last week, ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ and ‘Horn challenge’ were trending on TikTok. Many users created funny videos and shared them using the hashtag.