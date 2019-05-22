The preliminary TikTok Star Mohit Mor Shot Dead in Delhi investigation into the sensational killing of celebrity TikTok artiste and gym trainer Mohit Mor in South Delhi on Tuesday suggests that his rising popularity could have been the reason behind the daylight murder.

Shockingly, this is the third sensational shootout in Dwarka area within days. On Sunday evening, two wanted criminals were shot dead after a fierce gun battle on a busy road beneath Dwarka Mor metro station. The same night, a 58-year-old Sub-Inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead following a quarrel with a suspected criminal in Shahdara’s Vivek Vihar.

Concerned about the rising crime graph in the national capital, former Police Commissioner of Delhi Ajay Raj Sharma told IANS that a city-wide crackdown on hardened criminals was the need of the hour.

“It’s shocking to know that firearms have been used in most of these incidents. Random checking of motorcycles and frisking should be carried out on the outskirts of the national capital. History-sheeter criminals involved in gangland shootouts should be booked under the National Security Act,” said Sharma.

Mor, who had over 5,00,000 followers on TikTok and 3,000 followers on Instagram mobile apps, was sprayed with bullets inside a photocopy shop in a busy market in Najafgarh.

A resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, he worked as a gym trainer in Najafgarh. He used to put fitness videos on TikTok and Instagram.

“We are trying to identify the accused. Prima facie, it appears a case of personal enmity and a money dispute,” said a senior police officer added.

“We are checking the comments on his Tik Tok and Instagram accounts and Call Details Record (CDR) to establish his enmity with anyone on social media that may help us to crack the case,” the officer added.