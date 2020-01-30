The hashtag #emojidance is trending all over the social media and celebrities are making videos on Lalala song by Y2K and take part in TikTok Hand Emoji Challenge. It has been the top trend on video-sharing social networking app, TikTok with users posting videos of them dancing to form emojis as part of the challenge.

The hilarious challenge has glued TikTok users as they groove to Y2K’s popular song, ‘Lalala’, while they create emojis with their palms and fingers to match it up to the tune. Apart from being performed more than 650 million times, the TikTok challenge has celebrities hooked to it as well, including Kevin and Nick Jonas.

Recently, Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar took part in the #emojidance challenge and the result was nothing short of epic. She captioned the video, “Okay #pune to #mumbai drive can be quite crazy at times 😝 Like this 👆🏻”.

Watch her video here:



A few days ago, Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas were seen making a duet, with both trying to match up to the tunes of a remix version of “Lalala”. “Nailed It,” Nick Jonas captioned the video on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram Nailed it. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 13, 2020 at 2:30pm PST



A similar phenomenon, emoji face challenge, had also trended on social media last year, it was essentially the same concept, to replicate the emoji with the expression on to your face.