Mumbai Police has arrested a TikTok star for his suspected involvement in a burglary case. The accused, identified as Abhimanyu Gupta is a resident of Bail Bazaar in Kurla. According to the police, Abhimanyu has been booked earlier in four to five cases of burglary. It all started on January 19, when a senior citizen couple complained that someone had broken into their house and taken gold ornaments of 150 gm and a mobile worth Rs 4.75 lakh. Mumbai police examined the CCTV footages and found some images of Abhimanyu. After the investigation, he was then taken to the custody.

According to Mid Day reports, an officer said, “We registered an FIR against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. During the investigation, we scanned CCTV footage of the building where the senior citizen couple lives.”

He added, “The initial footage was not clear and we were unable to identify him. However, when we scanned some more CCTV footage we finally found a clear image of him. With the help of human intelligence and CCTV camera footage, we arrested him from Kurla.”

“While we had arrested him on May 28, we could not recover the stolen property from him. After days of questioning, Gupta finally broke down and revealed that he had given the gold and phone to one of his friends,” the officer added.

Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector, Juhu police station said, “When our team visited his friend’s house, they found the stolen items. Gupta’s friend told us that Gupta had given him the items saying they belonged to his wife and requested him to keep them with him for a few days.”

Hari Biradar, investigating officer, said, “This accused is a habitual thief and has four to five cases against him. He was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been remanded in judicial custody. We are investigating if he has committed any more crimes in our jurisdiction.”

Abhimanyu Gupta is a famous personality on the TikTok app and has 9.18 lakh followers. He used to daily update the music video app with his short clips.