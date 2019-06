Viral video creating TikTok is making people make their own short videos and share it with the public. Users lip-sync and dance to the tunes of the song which becomes viral. The trends on the app never die and something or the other topic or song comes becomes the hot trend topping in the list. The latest addition to the list is the #HornChallenge that has caught the attention of many people on TikTok. This trend is all about the sound of a bus horn that will surely make leave you laughing out loud. The new challenge involves pressing a face in the same way you press a horn.

Watch hilarious TikTok videos on Horn Challenge:

View this post on Instagram #hornchallenge See his face😂😂 @hasnaink07 A post shared by Hasnain khan (@my_life_hasnain) on Jun 23, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram #hornchallenge A post shared by Madhur Chopra (@just_1_lyf) on Jun 22, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT