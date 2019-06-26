TikTok has become the most favourite pass time for its users. The Chinese video-creating app that became a viral sensation overnight in India has now become a gold mine for some of the most hilarious content. A recent TikTok video of a man doing push-ups on the roof of a Delhi Police car is going viral on social media. Shared by Twitter user Saurabh Trivedi, the clip shows a man performing stunt while a song plays in the background. In the end, the man jumps off the roof and sits on the front seat while the car is still moving.

Saurabh tweets, “Save driving, anyone? @dtptraffic . @DelhiPolice Official vehicle is used to perform a stunt and make #tiktokindia video.” To this, Delhi Traffic Police writes, “Thanks, This complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard.”

Watch the viral video here:

Thanks, This complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 26, 2019



The video raised a few eyebrows as netizens wondered how a video for a social media platform, could be shot with the police van. Take a look at the reactions:

However, as per the registration number, the vehicle was found to be registered in the name of one J.P. Sharma.