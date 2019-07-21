There is nobody who doesn’t know Business tycoon Anand Mahindra. He keeps everyone updated and entertained through his regular social media posts. Recently he shared an amusing TikTok clip with his 7 million Twitter followers. The hilarious clip shows a group of men trying to pronounce the word “Scorpio” written in the number plate of a Mahindra Scorpio. He wrote, “I didn’t know that our good old beast figured in the series of Indian pronunciation memes. This started my Sunday off with a good belly laugh”.

The video is inspired by Mrs. Rajeshwari’s English pronunciation challenge where she randomly selects English words and tries to pronounce it in a funny way. TikTok trends never die as something or the other topic or song becomes the hot trend topping in the list.

Watch the funny video here:

I didn’t know that our good old beast figured in the series of Indian pronunciation memes. This started my Sunday off with a good belly laugh… pic.twitter.com/WCkDtzqCli — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2019



Netizens also share their reaction after watching the viral video

Still laughing,

I couldn’t imagine that a tycoon is so funny at this level. 😂😂😂 — shravan kumar (@shravan18031991) July 21, 2019

Hahaha Kya baat hai sir ji….

In one word how Will you represent your loving fans ? — Ajay_Kansay (@AjayKansay_) July 21, 2019





Sir in Gujarat, people even call it Kharpio 😆 this is name of equipment used by farmers. — Sagar Gol (@sagargol) July 21, 2019

You will literally laugh out loud after watching Mrs. Rajeshwari’s duets and compilations.

You will literally laugh out loud after watching Mrs. Rajeshwari's duets and compilations.