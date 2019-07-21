There is nobody who doesn’t know Business tycoon Anand Mahindra. He keeps everyone updated and entertained through his regular social media posts. Recently he shared an amusing TikTok clip with his 7 million Twitter followers. The hilarious clip shows a group of men trying to pronounce the word “Scorpio” written in the number plate of a Mahindra Scorpio. He wrote, “I didn’t know that our good old beast figured in the series of Indian pronunciation memes. This started my Sunday off with a good belly laugh”.
The video is inspired by Mrs. Rajeshwari’s English pronunciation challenge where she randomly selects English words and tries to pronounce it in a funny way. TikTok trends never die as something or the other topic or song becomes the hot trend topping in the list.
Watch the funny video here:
Netizens also share their reaction after watching the viral video
You will literally laugh out loud after watching Mrs. Rajeshwari’s duets and compilations.
TikTok users keep sharing their videos linked to every challenge, something that has made TikTok as one of the most popular apps. Last week, ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ and ‘Horn challenge’ were trending on TikTok. Many users created funny videos and shared them using the hashtag.