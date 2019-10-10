The famous video-creating app TikTok is increasing in reach as people of every age group are taking part in more challenges and videos. Whatever is recorded here, it becomes the trend and users follow it seriously. On World Mental Health Day which is today i.e. October 10, TikTok has come up with a new campaign with the hashtag #UnmuteYourself.

#UnmuteYourself urges people to open up and speak if they are suffering from mental illnesses to open up about their battles. Mental health issues have long been swept under the carpet, across all demographics. However, the far-reaching effects of mental health disorders are still understated. While there might be a better understanding of the importance of mental health than we did a few years ago, there still needs to be more awareness on how to voice them unapologetically and find better ways of administering the various coping mechanisms in our daily lives.

We have come across some rather interesting videos on social media that have gone viral for all the right reasons.

While some speak about loneliness and how to cope with it, some assert that keeping pets can go a long way in reducing stress and anxiety.

Here are some videos shared by TikTok users encouraging everyone to open up and accept:





Awez Darbar in this video conveys to his followers that every individual is unique and special in their own way. They are beautiful, their life matters and there are people who care about them. With #YourLifeMatters, he requests his audience to boost their self-esteem, stop self-pitying and internalize the fact that their lives are important.



Siddharth Kannan urges everyone to talk to friends and family and to love yourself. He reminds his audience that they are special and that their lives matter. He also requests his followers to reach out for help when they feel depressed and find a friend can confide in someone.

