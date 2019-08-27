The Chinese video creating app TikTok has millions of users who keep uploading hilarious videos on the social media platform. Every day there is new and crazy content for the entertainment of all. Also, celebrity doppelgangers have often taken social media by storm. Today, we bring to you Salman Khan’s clone ‘Sushant Khanna’ who has a separate fan base on TikTok. He is apparently bhaijaan’s fan and the resemblance is just uncanny. A Twitter user, Ali Gul Khan recently shared a TikTok video of Sushant Khanna and brace yourselves, he looks and talks and walks exactly like bhai.

Sushant’s videos have left netizens asking for more. One of the users wrote, “That’s how Salman Khan stands man”, another one said, “Holy shit lmaoooooo, gareebo ka salman”. Sushant can be seen walking like Sallu and even wears Being Human t-shirt.

Watch the videos here:

There’s a Salman Khan clone on TikTok and I’m actually shook 😂 pic.twitter.com/KtejNTe6mt — Ali Gul Khan 🌹 (@alidaudzai_) August 26, 2019

That’s how salman khan stands man 😂😂🤧 — Wardah. 🍒 (@itsalittlecrab) August 26, 2019

Watch some more videos of Sushant here:

A few months ago, TikTok discovered Deepika Padukone’s carbon copy. Kinjal More’s striking resemblance with the very gorgeous Deepika Padukone is unmissable:

View this post on Instagram 🌹 A post shared by KINJAL MORE (@kinjalmore) on Aug 6, 2019 at 9:30am PDT

Mention in the comment section below what do you think about the videos.