Tirumala: We have often noticed that all Hindu places of worship remain closed and no rituals are performed whenever there is an eclipse.

For the very same reason, the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala will remain closed for nearly 13 hours on December 26 as the complete solar eclipse would start at 8.08 AM and would end by 11:16 AM.

A statement from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) says that as per tradition, the temple will be shut from 11 PM on December 25 and will be reopened at 12 PM on December 26 for the mandatory purification ceremony. Devotees will only be allowed into the temple from 2 PM onwards for darshan.

“The devotees are requested to make a note of these changes and plan their pilgrimage accordingly,” the TTD said. Not just the Tirumala, the Sabarimala temple would be shut on the eclipse day too.

What happens during an Eclipse?

Shutting down Hindu temples on the days of eclipse is a fairly common practice which has continued since time immemorial. Eclipse, either lunar or solar, is regarded as impure and as per Hindu texts and scripture, the heavenly bodies, especially the Sun and the Moon release abnormal negative energy during that period.

Eclipse is an astronomical event when an astronomical object is temporarily obscured. As you know, Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth and blocks Sun from Earth and the Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly behind the Earth when the Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned.

So, in the case of a Solar Eclipse, there is a reduction in the sunlight and magnetic energy from the sun whereas in Lunar Eclipse, the Moon’s gravitational pull changes because of the alignment.

Scriptures believe that there is an increase in the negative energy during an eclipse

Our scriptures, therefore are of the belief, that these significant changes increases the negative energy in the atmosphere which is bad for the inhabitants of Earth. Whenever a devotee comes to visit a temple, he/she should feel peace and tranquility and should not be exposed to abnormal energies.

That’s the reason why temples are purified to ensure that the deities installed there too, don’t absorb any of the negative energies.

Tulsi is placed in the temple to ward off negative energies

Many temples place Tulsi leaves on the idols to cover them against the negative energy as it is believe that the leaves have the capacity to absorb harmful radiations. People regard Tulsi as an earthly manifestation of the goddess Tulsi, who was a great worshipper of the Lord Vishnu.

The temples open only after proper rituals are performed and after proper cleaning.

There is a scientific reason behind it too: During an eclipse, ultraviolet rays and X-Rays during the Eclipse can affect people gathering in the temples, thereby the gates are closed to discourage them.

There’s an exception too

While all temples in India diligently follow the tradition, Kalahasteeswara Temple in Sri Kalahasthi is the only temple not closed during an eclipse. The reason is that it’s the only temple in India which offers pooja and prayers to Rahu and Ketu, thus, it is believed that it is not affected by an Eclipse.