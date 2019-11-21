Bengali actress and first time Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan turned an overnight sensation after her fairytale wedding in Turkey this year and ever since then, the celebrity has not stopped flooding the Internet with her hot and sexy pictures. Taking to her Instagram handle recently, the diva posted a plethora of pictures that feature her in a sultry avatar and fans’ hearts were left aflutter.

Donning a sheer white top paired with a red skirt, Nusrat looked too hot to handle as she posed sensuously for the camera. Pulling back her hair in a high ponytail, Nusrat accessorised her look with a pair of huge ruby -studded earrings, a ring and a gold bracelet. Nusrat wore a glossy pink lip tint and similar shade eye makeup which amped her beauty further. The post was captioned, “this post was long pending… pic courtesy and styling @sandip3432 Mua @makeupartist.sourab hair by @majhisarmistha (sic).”

Nusrat got married to Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum in an intimate ceremony that had the presence of close relatives and friends who earlier reached the port town in Mugla province on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey. Nusrat’s parents and sister had flown with her to Bodrum on June 16. The Bengali actor, who contested her first election in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Basirhat seat, won with a huge margin. The gala reception ceremony was held in Kolkata on July 4 where eminent personalities from the Bengali film industry and political leaders graced the occasion.

She was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata recently, after she complained of breathing problems. She was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday due to respiratory problems. Other reports suggested that the TMC MP was taken to the hospital because of medicine overdose. The diva, however, got discharged on Monday after her health condition improved.