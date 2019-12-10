New Delhi: Ever since she was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Basirhat in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan has always managed to hit the headlines.

The 29-year-old politician from Kolkata, who is loved by people across all walks of life, is quite fond of children and her Instagram handle is proof. On Monday, Nusrat took to Instagram and shared pictures with a boy who was selling balloons on the streets of Kolkata. In the post, Nusrat can be seen holding the boy lovingly in her arms and planting a little kiss on his cheeks.

She captioned the post as, ” Made my weekend special…with the special one…a 1 year and a half baby-selling balloons was way more cuter and colourful than the balloons”, adding the hashtags, #loveforall and #loveistheonlylanguage.

The post has gone viral with more than 43,000 likes with her fans bombarding her account with heartwarming comments. Here is the picture:

On previous occasions too, Nusrat has shared some adorable pictures of her posing with kids. Take a look:

The new-age Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader is one of the few politicians who is quite active on social media and constantly posts updates on her social media handles.

She was recently in the news in connection with the Hyderabad rape-murder case after she asked for ‘no mercy’ on those convicted for rapes, whom, she said, should be hanged in a month.