If the word “gorgeous” had a face, it would undoubtedly be that of Bengali actress and first time Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and her latest sultry pictures on social media are enough to back our claim. Setting the Internet on fire with her effortless beauty, Nusrat flooded the Gram with the latest pictures nailing the saree look and fans’ hearts were left aflutter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nusrat shared a plethora of pictures where she can be seen donning wearing a black-coloured South silk-cotton saree with a golden border. Accessorising her look with a heavy gold neckpiece and a pair of gold earrings, Nusrat wore a dab of luscious red tint on her lips. Posing from behind her soft curls, Nusrat captioned the pictures, “Black is an acquired taste, six yards of pure grace.. (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Black is an acquired taste, six yards of pure grace.. A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on Nov 20, 2019 at 9:12pm PST

Nusrat got married to Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum in an intimate ceremony that had the presence of close relatives and friends who earlier reached the port town in Mugla province on the southern Aegean coast of Turkey. Nusrat’s parents and sister had flown with her to Bodrum on June 16. The Bengali actor, who contested her first election in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Basirhat seat, won with a huge margin. The gala reception ceremony was held in Kolkata on July 4 where eminent personalities from the Bengali film industry and political leaders graced the occasion.

She was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata recently after she complained of breathing problems. She was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday due to respiratory problems. Other reports suggested that the TMC MP was taken to the hospital because of medicine overdose. The diva, however, got discharged on Monday after her health condition improved.