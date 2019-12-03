Ludhiana: Taking into account the number of rapes that happen on a daily basis, the Ludhiana Police has launched a scheme where a woman can avail a free ride back home in a police vehicle at night. The scheme was launched by the Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agarawal in Ludhiana on Sunday , wherein women who are alone and not able to find a vehicle to return home at night, can avail a free drop at home.

This facility will be available from 10 pm to 6 am throughout the year and to avail the facility, a woman has to call the police helpline numbers 1091 and 7837018555 and make a request for a vehicle.

According to Times Of India, Rakesh Agarwal said, “We have two dedicated helpline numbers, 1091 and 7837018555, for women’s help. They work 24×7. Women can dial these to get a free ride to their home in Ludhiana. A control room vehicle, nearby PCR vehicle or the SHO vehicle will reach where you are and drop you at your destination safely,” he added.

Aggawal also said the police have launched a Shakti app on which the women can reach out for police help by clicking a button. The app also has an SOS feature and on one click, women can update 10 contacts about their location with SOS help message and the same will also be shared with nearest the PCR.

The free ride scheme comes days after brutal rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Hyderabad on November 28. However, as per the Commissioner of Police, the scheme was in the pipeline for some time and is not linked to the Hyderabad incident.

Meanwhile in Hyderabad, the police has launched a 14 tip advisory for women or girls on how to be safe while travelling in the aftermath of the horrific tragedy, a move which has been criticised by many.