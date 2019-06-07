Actors Sonam Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sunny Leone and others from Bollywood have raised their voice against the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in UP. The girl was strangled to death with her eyes gouged out after her parents allegedly failed to repay the loan of Rs 10,000. It is reported that her body was found in a dumping ground near her house three days after she went missing from her house in Tappal town in Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing their anger over the issue, Bollywood stars demanded the strictest punishment for the culprits. Many celebrities launched harsh tweets requesting the officials to take immediate action against the ‘heinous crime.’

According to reports, the girl’s body was discovered by the police after people saw a pack of stray dogs carrying the mutilated body parts. The accused in the case have been identified as neighbours of the girl’s family named Zahid and Aslam. Here is what the celebrities have tweeted:

Akshay Kumar: Horrified, upset and angry to know about baby…! This is definitely not the kind of world we want for our children. We need immediate and strictest punishment for such a heinous crime.

Twinkle Khanna: It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half-year-old little girl in Aligarh. I would request Smriti Irani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

Sunny Leone: I’m sorry… that you had to live in a world where humans no longer understand Humanity! May God look over you for Eternity as you are an Angel!

Ayushmann Khurrana: This is inhuman and barbaric.. My prayers for her family. Justice must be served!

Sonam K Ahuja: What has happened to baby is heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girl’s death, not a reason to spread your hate.

Anupam Kher: Angry, horrified, ashamed and deeply saddened beyond words at the barbaric rape of the three year old. The rapist should be hanged in public. No other punishment is enough for this heinous crime. I demand justice…

Badshah: What has happened to the world?! Extremely shocked.

Abhishek Bachchan: Just so disgusted and angered hearing about… How can somebody even think of doing such a thing. Speechless.

KayKay Menon: Can’t describe the absolute rage I feel over what I am reading about the innocent little baby… This is beyond evil! The culprits have to suffer as much as that little baby! No mercy,no human rights here! This is not human.

Kubbra Sait: What a shame! Like really!! Is there no humanity? An asshole of a man, destroys a little girl, with no mercy. We as a nation cannot stand and watch this pass. The strictest punishment needs to served to this scum. United for…

Hansika: I am so disturbed and heartbroken to know about… a 2-and-a-half year old who was raped and killed in the most horrific way in Tappal near Aligarh. Justice has to prevail.

Raveena Tandon: The horrible, barbaric rape, murder of a 3-year-old in Aligarh, the criminals,who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body, depraved evil, inhuman and barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast!

Sidharth Malhotra: Extremely disturbed by the news of… It’s scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again!

Genelia Deshmukh: It’s horrific, I am absolutely angered by what’s happening to the women and more so the little girls in our country… We have failed you and a zillion like you time and time again… People responsible of such crimes should be hanged publicly.

Aligarh Police have transferred the case to Fast track court for further summary trial and conviction. Probe in the matter is underway. More details are awaited.