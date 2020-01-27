Wuhan: In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese city of Wuhan, is all set to build a hospital in just six days to treat patients suspected of contracting the deadly virus. The plan seems impossible, isn’t it?

However, on previous occasions, China has constructed hospitals at short notice in response to major health crises.

In 2003, Beijing had built a hospital to tackle the SARS virus, in just 7 days. Many publications had then said the Beijing hospital had ‘created a miracle in the history of medical science.’ It will be interesting to see if Wuhan authorities can break that record!

Reportedly, the ambitious project is being carried out on a garden site near a lake on the outskirts of the city that had previously been earmarked as a holiday complex.

A video which is going viral on Twitter, shows a fleet of bulldozers rushing to construct the new hospital, which is expected to be ready by early February.

China is building a 1,000 bed hospital from scratch in #Wuhan in response to the #Coronavirus outbreak. Construction is expected to take just 10 days pic.twitter.com/CNAGIEXwMC — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) January 24, 2020

“China has a record of getting things done fast even for monumental projects like this,” says Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations.

The hospital will be made from prefabricated buildings and its medical supplies and equipment will be brought in from neighbouring hospitals. The South China Morning Post reported that hundreds of workers have already begun working on the site, saying they’re being paid 1,200 yuan per day, three times their normal rate.

The decision was taken after many hospitals in the city are running out of beds and medical supplies, while patients with coronavirus symptoms have been turned away.

Wuhan, considered the epicenter of the disease, is currently on lockdown and its 11 millions residents have been ordered to stay put by officials.

At least 80 people have died following the outbreak which has infected at least 2,744 people in China and around the world.