A total solar eclipse also known as Surya Grahan will be occurring on July 2 at 10:25 pm. The eclipse will last up to four minutes and 33 seconds when the Sun will be completely hidden by the shadow of the Moon. The celestial phenomenon will be visible from Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and South Pacific Ocean. This will be the first Total Solar Eclipse since August 2017 when millions of people in the United States were able to observe the spectacular phenomenon first hand.

Traditionally, eclipses are considered to be inauspicious as the Sun is not clearly visible during a solar eclipse and could lead to an increase in bacteria and germs. But modern science refuses all the myths and superstitions around the solar eclipse.

Don’t of partial solar eclipse:

According to experts, homemade glasses or normal sunglasses are not safe to watch the partial eclipse. The Sun transmits too much of sunlight which can adversely affect the retina and cause damage to eyes.

Do’s of partial solar eclipse:

According to NASA, seeing solar eclipse through naked eyes can damage the eyes so it is always advised to use special eclipse glasses to witness the solar eclipse. It is also suggested that solar eclipse should be witnessed through binoculars, telescope or optical camera viewfinder. Scientists also suggest that the safe way to witness the partial solar eclipse is to watch it through special purpose solar filters or hand-held solar viewers.

How is total solar eclipse different from partial solar eclipse?

During the total solar eclipse, the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth which results in blocking the Sun’s rays and cast shadow on parts of the Earth and blocks the Sun completely. On the other hand, during a partial solar eclipse, the Sun, Moon and Earth are not completely lined and the Moon only covers the portion of the Sun and when viewed by from Earth, Sun appears as a disk.