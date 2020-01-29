Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy touched the feet of Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, at an award function after he presented the award to Murthy. The 82-year-old shared the picture on Instagram stories and Twitter users hailed the historic moment and praised Narayana Murthy. The two industrialists shared the stage at the annual TiECon event in Mumbai on Tuesday where Narayan Murthy, after presenting the award, bent down to touch Ratan Tata’s feet as a sign of respect.

Sharing the moment on Instagram stories, Tata Ratan wrote, “It was an honour to be awarded by TIEcon at the hands of a great friend Mr Narayana Murthy.” (sic)

The historic moment was also shared on Twitter by event organisers. They captioned it, “Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy seeks blessings from TATA sons, Chairman Emeritus, @RNTata2000 at #TiEconMumbai. A touching gesture of humility & a historic moment indeed. #WednesdayWisdom #narayanamurthy #ratantata.” (sic)



The post soon went viral on social media and netizens hailed the historic moment. One user tweeted, “Historic moment.! Adorable values & respect is demonstrated by legends.. Its truly Indian culture, Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet! @TiEMumbai.”

Another user wrote, “It’s really good to see Narayana Murthy touching feet of legendary businessman & @TiEMumbai Lifetime achievement awardee Ratan Tata.”

Check out the reactions here:

Historic moment.! Adorable values & respect is demonstrated by legends.. Its truly Indian culture,,

Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet! @TiEMumbai pic.twitter.com/dPN0z6i66Q — Pankaj prashant (@Pankajprashant9) January 29, 2020

Two biggest rival company, two most humble businessman. Narayana Murthy touching feet of Ratan Tata is best thing on internet, today. pic.twitter.com/OAjjE6gzba — That Indian girl (@thtsal) January 29, 2020

I also got to witness biggest moment in corporate history: humble Narayana Murthy touching Ratan Tata’s feet! @TiEMumbai

Narayana Murthy pic.twitter.com/QNPqYbp1Ir — GAURAV KUMAR (@GAURAVK99385724) January 29, 2020

Proud of Indian Culture ❤️

We have @narendramodi

We have @RNTata2000

We have @Infosys_nmurthy

The values, respect demonstrated by these legends are inspiring.

Narayana Murthy touched Ratan Tata’s feet.

In Indian tradition,Respect is best thing you can give to others.

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/oBWEjeA3Qj — Harshadha Shirodkar 🇮🇳 (@shirodkarharshu) January 29, 2020

It’s really good to see Narayana Murthy touching feet of legendary businessman & @TiEMumbai Lifetime achievement awardee Ratan Tata. pic.twitter.com/SdGv2YMAAW — Sanjana (@Sanjana048) January 29, 2020



Atul Nishar, President of TiE Mumbai said, “Sri Ratan Tata’s lasting legacy is the highest standards of ethics and integrity that will guide entrepreneurs in their journey for decades to come. The awardees of the Hall of fame have shown exemplary courage, passion and foresight in being disrupters who have created wealth and opportunities for thousands.”