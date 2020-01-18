Actor Shabani Azmi, who celebrated her husband Javed Akhtar’s birthday last night, met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The actor is injured and was immediately rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment. The accident took place around 3:30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai.

As per the Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar, the car was rammed into a truck. As per the reports, she was with her husband Javed Akhtar and an unidentified woman, who is seriously injured. However, it is not clear if Akhtar was injured also.

Her close friends and family members are rushed to the hospital. Highway police patrol teams have rushed to the accident site to investigate.

Raigad Police: Actor Shabana Azmi&her driver got injured in accident near Kahalpur on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car, but he is safe. Their vehicle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Pune to Mumbai. Injured shifted to MGM Hospital https://t.co/bezuNWvUTa pic.twitter.com/8YWtZoEUSF — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020



Many netizens have been left shocked by the news and have prayed for her quick recovery. One user wrote, “Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway. #ShabanaAzmi.”



Another tweeted, “Dear #ShabanaAzmi we may have different opinions on most of the issues I don’t like you at all But I wish for your speedy recovery Ram aap pe kripa kare.”

One more user tweeted, “Mumbai Pune express highway had been accident prone… I hope #ShabanaAzmi recovers soon.”

Check out the reactions here:

Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway.#ShabanaAzmi — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) January 18, 2020

#ShabanaAzmi being taken for treatment by the same army man whom she abuses on a daily basis 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/q6LPTHgUrK — Truth Prevails (@Anurag4Bharat) January 18, 2020

Dear #ShabanaAzmi we may have different opinions on most of the issues I don’t like you at all, But I pray for your speedy recovery. Mahadev aap pe kripa kare🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sx1eTM1mHb — Sushil Sancheti 🇮🇳 (@SushilSancheti9) January 18, 2020

The Mumbai-Pune expressway has always been dangerous and there is little or no monitoring to prevent rash driving. Have seen so many terrible accidents there. Hope #ShabanaAzmi is fine. Dear @OfficeofUT please improve safety on this route urgently. It is quite a death trap. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 18, 2020

Dear #ShabanaAzmi we may have different opinions on most of the issues I don’t like you at all

But I wish for your speedy recovery

Ram aap pe kripa kare🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vWuEngzrgx — CAB is Love♥️ NRC is bae🥰 (@HinduRashttriya) January 18, 2020

#ShabanaAzmi ji has been brutally injured in an accident 🥺 Get well soon mam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bsa075Rls8 — Golden Heroines (@goldenheroines) January 18, 2020

#JustIn | Actress #ShabanaAzmi‘s car rams into a truck at the Khalapur toll plaza on Mumbai-Pune expressway. Actress is injured and admitted at a hospital in Panvel. pic.twitter.com/nF4804NsHJ — Mumbai Live (@MumbaiLiveNews) January 18, 2020



Recently, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s twinning during their retro-themed party went viral all over the social media. Ringing in his 75th birthday a day earlier with friends and family from the Tinseltown, noted lyricist and Urdu poet Javed Akhtar hosted a retro-themed party with actor-wife Shabana Azmi.