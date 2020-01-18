Actor Shabani Azmi, who celebrated her husband Javed Akhtar’s birthday last night, met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The actor is injured and was immediately rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment. The accident took place around 3:30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai.
As per the Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar, the car was rammed into a truck. As per the reports, she was with her husband Javed Akhtar and an unidentified woman, who is seriously injured. However, it is not clear if Akhtar was injured also.
Her close friends and family members are rushed to the hospital. Highway police patrol teams have rushed to the accident site to investigate.
Many netizens have been left shocked by the news and have prayed for her quick recovery. One user wrote, “Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway. #ShabanaAzmi.”
Another tweeted, “Dear #ShabanaAzmi we may have different opinions on most of the issues I don’t like you at all But I wish for your speedy recovery Ram aap pe kripa kare.”
One more user tweeted, “Mumbai Pune express highway had been accident prone… I hope #ShabanaAzmi recovers soon.”
Check out the reactions here:
Recently, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s twinning during their retro-themed party went viral all over the social media. Ringing in his 75th birthday a day earlier with friends and family from the Tinseltown, noted lyricist and Urdu poet Javed Akhtar hosted a retro-themed party with actor-wife Shabana Azmi.