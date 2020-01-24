Barely three months old in the world of Instagram and business tycoon Ratan Tata is already learning the tricks and nuances of the social media platform. Amping up his trend game, Ratan Tata waited for Thursday to arrive so that he could treat the Internet to a drool-worthy throwback picture which he successfully did.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Indian industrialist shared a dashing picture which made fans jaws drop in awe. Featuring him in his boyhood back in LA, before he returned to India, Ratan Tata made fans’ hearts skip a beat with his casual sunkissed vibe in white round-neck tee and flashing a million-dollar smile for the camera. He captioned the picture as, “I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about “throwbacks” and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India. #throwbackthursday (sic).”

The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons served as the chairman of the company for over two decades and retired in 2012. One can imagine that his decade must be full of red-letter moments but his one of the most favourite moments is far from his office where he was flying the F18 super Hornet at the Bengaluru Aero Show. Ratan Tata earlier left fans smitten on Instagram when he shared a picture of himself coming out of a jet with a smile on his face. Shared at the end of last year, Ratan wrote it off as “one of my favorite moments from this decade.”

Ratan Tata is a trained pilot. According to reports, he was the first civilian to fly F-16 in 2007 during the Aero India show in Bangalore. He is also an owner of Dassault Falcon 2000 private jet. In 2013 he flew AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes to New Delhi for a meeting with the then civil aviation minister.