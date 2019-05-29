Newly elected Trinamool Congress lawmakers Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan were trolled by a section of social media users for their choice of Western wear for the first visit to Parliament after their victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
Both the actors contested the elections as Trinamool Congress representatives and won by good margins.
The popular Tollywood actors wore top and pants for their first day at the parliament but it did not go well with the netizens and they said they were not ‘appropriately dressed’ for the Parliament.
Mimi, who contested from Jadavpur, uploaded a photograph in which she is seen posing in front of Parliament, wearing a white shirt and a pair of denim.
Nusrat, the Basirhat Trinamool Congress MP, opted for a wine coloured fitted ensemble — a pair of pants with a peplum zipped top — for her visit to Parliament.
These were far different from the saris and salwar suits that a lot of women politicians wear to Parliament.
One social media user commented, “Parliament is not a photo studio”, while another user slammed Mimi saying “she is not suitable for the position” while the other wrote, “You should wear some Indian attire in Parliament. You are going for people not for movie promotions. And keep some respect for your Bengali society.”
“Wear sari in Parliament. You look like a tourist there,” one netizen wrote on Nusrat’s image, highlighting the stereotypes attached to women politicians in India.
Amidst criticism, Mimi and Nusrat found support from certain people. One user praised Nusrat for her “attitude”. Another one congratulated her on her victory and encouraged her to “work like a lioness”.
This is not the first time that a woman politician has had to face people’s wrath due to her choice of clothes. Earlier this year, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s change of display picture on Twitter — from a sari-clad look to one in a pair of jeans — too sparked debate on social media.
With inputs from IANS