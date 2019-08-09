Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, who also made a foray in Bollywood with a film titled Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016, has put the social media on fire with her recent statements on mental illness. She, along with her sister Urwa Hocane, appeared on Pakistan’s morning show where they talked about the importance of eating right and causes of mental illness. While encouraging people to have a healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress-free living, the sisters said something that didn’t go down well with many people on social media. The Hocane-sisters said that ‘food’ is the ‘only’ reason behind depression in human beings.

Mawra said, “These days there are so many problems about depression, mental disease, it’s all because of food. There is no other reason.” Now, people on the internet have schooled the actor over her ignorant comment on mental illness. Many have taken to Twitter to tell Mawra that having unhealthy food is not the ‘only’ reason behind depression and anxiety which is triggered by many other things and sometimes, due to a combination of various factors. Trauma, life history, genetics, lack of sleep, abuse, a set type of medication, substance abuse, personal loss, and serious illness are a few among other reasons that are known to trigger anxiety or depression in a person. Having an unhealthy diet adds up to the stigma in a major way. This is something that people tweeted about while addressing the entire Mawra-mental illness controversy on Twitter. Check out these tweets:

Urwa and Mawra’s comments belittling mental health were problematic af but they are simply reflective of our general attitude. As a general rule of thumb, it is never wise to talk about something authoritatively that you have not experienced yourself. — Shehzad Ghias Shaikh (@Shehzad89) August 6, 2019

Watched the full Urwa/Mawra interview. It’s still stupid. You cannot go and say this stuff. Even if you’re well-meaning and wanted to warn people about junk food and promote healthy eating. Junk food is not what causes depression ffs. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) August 7, 2019

Height of ignorance. Depression and other mental illnesses have several causes, such as trauma, genetics, environmental triggers etc. What you eat is NOT the only thing that causes Depression. Urwa and Mawra, please do your research before saying such statements https://t.co/MS6w0Y0zGn — Manal Faheem Khan (@ManalFaheemKhan) August 6, 2019

“iTs aLl bEcaUse oF foOD” pic.twitter.com/niq0dnSfbb — HannAn qazi (@hannanqazi2) August 6, 2019

😧…On Tuesdays we wear white and make statements about things we don’t know anything about — Sauleha (@Sauliloquy1) August 6, 2019

While food is a serious ingredient in effecting your physical and mental health, it is certainly not the sole reason for depression. Depression is an acute disease which plays havoc with lives. — Fe’reeha Idrees@ abbtakk (@Fereeha) August 6, 2019

It’s however interesting to see that Mawra doesn’t believe in all these facts. She took to her Twitter to make a tweet that seemed like a jibe on people criticising her for her statement. She shared a tweet by popular author Paulo Coelho:

Later, she took to her Instagram stories to share a few screenshots explaining how food is one of the reasons that makes the person suffer depression. What she failed to realise is that food is just one of the many aspects and not the ‘only’ reason. Check these:

While Mawra is defending her stance on the matter, her sister Urwa has chosen to remain silent.