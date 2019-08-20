Bollywood’s hottest and sensational actor Esha Gupta is a fitness freak and it’s a fact known to all. The hotshot who doesn’t believe in missing out on her work out session even for a single day has taken her fitness passion a notch higher. She is giving major fitness goals as she flaunts a perfect 180-degree split. Esha on Tuesday afternoon shared a photograph of herself performing the perfect split and captioned it as “Split personality”. This is not the first time the Raaz 3 star has shared his workout routine.

Esha Gupta keeps her fans up-to-date with her oh so hot pictures. This time the post is on fitness as she shares her secret mantra for hot bod. In the pic. you can see Esha doing a split stretch here. It can help you open your hip flexors. Most people tend to have extremely tight hip flexors owing to sitting in chairs all day without ever taking the time to mindfully stretch them out. Thus, doing a split can help offer one of the deepest openings for this area of the body, and will increase your range of motion faster. Moreover, it is also helpful for you to enhance your joint and muscle health, balance and flexibility.

Take a look at Esha Gupta’s picture here:

View this post on Instagram Split personality @rahulsuryavanshi27 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 20, 2019 at 2:00am PDT

Recently, Esha Gupta was trolled for wishing her fans Republic Day on Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, she posted a postcard that reads, “Gantantra diwas ki hardik shubhkamnae (Best wishes for Republic Day).”

On the work front, Esha has made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2. She went on to feature in films such as Rustom, Baadshaho and Raaz 3. She was last seen in movie Paltan, a 2008 war movie based on 1967 Nathu La and Cho La clashes along the Sikkim border after 1962 Sino-Indian War.