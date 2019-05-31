Broken hearts and Arijit Singh are synonyms for each other and none understands the pain of separation better than the song that comes out of this combo, harped by a mix of Mithoon‘s soulful composition. Twitter seems to back our thought as the users broke the Internet today pouring out their reaction on the recently released Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh‘s latest song Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage.

Shahid does a ‘Jab We Met‘ with his looks in the song as we see him in a clean-shaven boyish look after almost twelve years. Portraying a love-lorn person, completely engulfed and lost in the thoughts of his past happy memories with his beloved, Shahid’s character is all of us as he longs for his love and tweeple couldn’t help but relate with every tempo of the song and every expression of the actor. While one user tweeted, “THIS SONG HAS turned OUT LEGENDARY. @shahidkapoor gives a tear jerker act his best ever @raiisonai rips it apart @Mithoon11 gives a knockout composition @imvangasandeep direction is avant garde .my #review of #TujheKitnaChahneLage from #KabirSingh” (sic), another wrote, “Heart touching Beautifully written & composed by you @Mithoon11 sir @raiisonai’s voice Tere Bin Na Ab Lenge Ek Bhi Dum…Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum…Tere Saath Ho Jaaynge Khatm…Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum” (sic) while another shared, “This one is dope #TujheKitnaChahneLage (link: https://youtu.be/3Dg006VuOMk) youtu.be/3Dg006VuOMk @shahidkapoor @Advani_Kiara” (sic).

Check Twitter’s reaction on Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage here:

https://t.co/SKWnaI3lbG What a song!!! Such a soulful song 😭😭😭😍😍 — Bas khamakha 🤷🏼‍♀️ (@Shahidholicwrld) May 31, 2019

Kabir Singh Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Song: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani’s track is ideal blend of love and melancholy https://t.co/zx7JHcdt3q pic.twitter.com/Srw14GgkzH — Sortiwa (@Sortiwa) May 31, 2019

💖 soulful track Shahid looks 🥰😍 to die for https://t.co/IR2Xf1ohWU — Socially – quiet ^_^ (@salia_fernandes) May 31, 2019

It still hard to believe that he’s 38 and acting as a clg student. Gosh! He looks really young. #TujheKitnaChahneLagehttps://t.co/tEoIt1pP8H — Joeeyyy ☘️ (@YehDilBeparvah) May 31, 2019

I CANNOT PUT IT IN WORDS AS TO HOW MUCH I’VE CRAVED TO SEE @shahidkapoor IN THIS LOOK! OMFG!! https://t.co/4yyreZXV6L #TujheKitnaChahneLage 🥰❤️😭 I AM SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW! #KabirSingh @KabirSinghMovie — Nishita (@NishitaABhatt) May 31, 2019

So this is Oopiri Aagutunnade.

Very fine melody.

Lots of hopes.

Hope it turns into a HUGE HUGE Blockbuster#KabirSingh #TujheKitnaChahneLage https://t.co/CtR6KlczNt — Chaitanya (@illusionistChai) May 31, 2019

https://t.co/S6YSSAdjEl

What a beautiful song ❤️❤️ @shahidkapoor you are killing it .@Advani_Kiara perfect Priti for Kabir #KabirSinghtrailer — Himanshu Narayan (@mecchi5858) May 31, 2019

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar & Ashwin Varde. It is a remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been shot in New Delhi, Mumbai and Mussoorie and stars Kiara Advani as Shahid’s love interest.

The trailer got a very positive response from Shahid’s fans who loved the angry side which came to life on screen. The film’s first song ‘Bekhayali’, has already topped the charts and has become a love anthem for the new generation.