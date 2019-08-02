Hina Khan, who was recently in Srinagar shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s project, North of Srinagar, has now returned to Mumbai with a bang. She was so busy with her shoots that she didn’t even exercise or hit the gym in Jammu. The first thing the Lines actor did after coming back to her city was to go to her favourite spot – gym. Dressed in a white tank top and black legging, the actor can be seen sweating out hard at the gym. Starting from back exercises to abs, the actor seems to nail everything with her hard work and dedication.

While sharing a series of pictures, Hina writes, “It comes down to one simple thing, How bad do you want it.. And for me it’s magic.. Suck it up guys, one day you won’t have to suck it in😜 #WorkOutWithHina #GymGoals#GymFashion #GymSwagger”.

After her hardcore gym routine, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor was seen all decked up in a hot black dress with smokey eyes as she was ready for her best friend Priyank Sharma’s birthday party. In the videos shared by the actor, Hina kisses Priyank on his cheeks to wish him a very happy birthday.

Hina and Priyank became best friends over a reality show Bigg Boss 11. From working out together to spending most of the time chit-chatting, Hina and Priyank’s friendship was quite noticed by the fans in the BB house.

Take a look at the pictures and videos:

Hina Khan made her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019 and slayed the red carpet with her stunning grey-gown look. She launched her debut film Lines and is now in Switzerland with her beau Rocky Jaiswal.