Actor Sonakshi Sinha accompanied a contestant in the Karamveer episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (KBC 11) on Friday. The actor helped the special guest earn Rs 12,50,000 but her appearance on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted game show is now being trolled. Among many questions that the duo answered, one question that they failed to answer without using a lifeline was based on Ramayana. Sonakshi, especially, is being trolled for not knowing the answer to a question that was quite easy as per most Indian audience. The question was: According to the Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?

Now, Sonakshi first picked ‘Sita’ as her answer, then said ‘Ram’ before finally deciding on taking the ‘expert advice’ – the only lifeline left at that time. Check out this clip:

Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha

‘s family:

Shatrughan (Dad)

Luv (Brother)

Kush (Brother)

Ram (Uncle)

Lakshman (Uncle)

Bharat (Uncle)

Name of his father’s residence: RAMAYANA

Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending. pic.twitter.com/mlBsHPee2P — Tejas (@imTejasBarot) September 21, 2019

Hashtags like #sonakshisinha and #YoSonakshiSoDumb on the actor’s name are being made on Twitter to mock her. Several Twitter users have pointed out that most members of Sonakshi’s family are named after characters from the Ramayana and even her residence is named ‘Ramayana’ yet she failed to answer the question. One user wrote, “#sonakshisinha Her brothers Name is “LUV and KUSH”, Her Father name is “Shatrughan”,Her house name is “Ramayan”,and she still don’t know about the Holy Ramayan..” (sic), while another wrote, “Even with his legendary acting skills sir @SrBachchan couldn’t hide the disappointment.” (sic). Check out some of the tweets here:

#YoSonakshiSoDumb

1) Brothers of Shatrughan Sinha: Ram, Lakshman, Bharat.

2) Brothers of Sonakshi Sinha: Luv and Kush.

3) Her bungalow is named Ramayan.

4) Flag Bearer of Beti Bachao Beti Badhao#sonakshisinha #YoSonakshiSoDumb #Sonakshi

🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4xn4wSBirq — Er. Santosh Senapati (@VickySenapati) September 21, 2019

Just look at this #sonakshisinha said in the first place its sita and then she said Ram. And Lakshmann ji be like

#YoSonakshiSoDumb @sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/hE7dOWj6RS — Pk Mishra (@Pankajkrmishra4) September 21, 2019

#sonakshisinha#YoSonakshiSoDumb

Option C

Very sad to know that she doesn’t know very simple answer. Anybody can tell that Hanuman Ji brought Sanjivani for “SITA” MATA. pic.twitter.com/jNV0J0GfnV — बुरा ना 🙈🙊🙉 (@TrollMyPm) September 21, 2019

Earlier, actor Alia Bhatt was trolled for not knowing the name of the Indian President during her appearance on chat show Koffee With Karan. Since then, the actor is often mocked for not knowing the answers to the most basic questions of general knowledge. What do you have to say about Sonakshi’s goof-up?