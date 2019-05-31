The viral content app TikTok is making people create their own short videos and share it with the public. Here, you can watch people lip-syncing or dancing to songs. The trends on the app never die and something or the other topic or song comes becomes the hot trend topping in the list. As per the latest trends on TikTok, ‘15-second Wrong English Pronunciation Challenge’ is going viral.

TikTok user Mrs. Rajeshwari, who happens to be TV actor Gaurav Gera’s house helper, is famous for pronouncing words in her own style. Gaurav helped to set up the social media pages of Mrs. Rajeshwari to show her pun-intended take on things. You will literally laugh out loud after watching her duets and compilations.

Here are a few TikTok videos of Mrs. Rajeshwari:

View this post on Instagram Hungry Kya 🤔 @rohitgujjar1 #mrsrajeshwari A post shared by Rajeshwari (@mrs_rajeshwari) on Apr 22, 2019 at 1:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram Chalo Padhai Karo students @rohitgujjar1 @gauravgera #mrsrajeshwari #gauravgera #mrsrajeshwaristation A post shared by Rajeshwari (@mrs_rajeshwari) on Apr 14, 2019 at 12:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram Teaching @gauravgera Mai estudents #engineer A post shared by Rajeshwari (@mrs_rajeshwari) on Mar 5, 2019 at 1:13am PST





Gaurav Gera is one of the comedy actors in the industry and is famous for hilarious videos on Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok. His comedy punches and creativity have made him a popular social media celebrity. His famous series of Chutki and Shopkeeper (Hanji Bhenji) made him a social media sensation. He recently made a masterpiece from MET Gala 2019 theme.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav gera (@gauravgera) on May 8, 2019 at 9:40am PDT



Last week, ‘Noodle Dance’ was trending on TikTok. Many users created funny videos and shared them using the hashtag.