Bhojpuri actor Monalisa Aka Antara Biswas loves dancing and whenever she gets a chance, she never misses to groove to her favorite Bollywood songs. Not only her but her co-star Niyati Fatnani also grooves along with her and seems like they are the dancing partners on the sets of the supernatural show Nazar. Earlier today, Monalisa took to Instagram to share a video where both the actors can be seen flaunting their killer dance moves and sexy thumkas on the Border song – ‘Hamen Jab Se Mohabbat’. The video is going viral on social media and fans just can’t stop gushing over the two actors.

While Monalisa can be seen dressed in a sexy pink saree with long curly hair, Niyati can be seen sporting a pastel colour suit. Both the ladies look hot as they dance together and their expressions are to die for. Sharing the video, Monalisa wrote, “At Times Some Music and Some Great Company is All You Need …. 🎼🎹🎤🎧🎬…. song suggested by @rrahul2110 Just B4 packup 😃😃…. Video courtesy : @khairesuyog #dayan #daivik #bonding #love #music #romance #nazar #onset #fun #coactor #myfavourite @niyatifatnani”.

Watch the dance video here:

Niyati too shared the video with her ‘dancing partner’, Monalisa and captioned it, “At times some music and some great company is all you need.. My beautiful dayan @aslimonalisa can not only act, dance and do stunts but also sing beautifully…”.