The wit-queen is back again and unlike other times, Bollywood actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is not roasting someone instead, she can be seen accepting defeat though not without humour. Holidaying in London, Twinkle’s recent post features her playing a game of Chess with “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi” Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara.

In the shared picture, the Pyjamas Are Forgiving author can be seen donning a white tee paired with white trousers, teamed with a blue polka dots jacket and a pair of sneakers while Nitara stood next to her, dressed in a comfy grey tee and multi-coloured checkered pants with a pair of white sneakers. Both stood looking intriguingly at the huge chess board before them as Akshay declared checkmate. The post was humorously captioned, “Unfortunately when you play any game with a certain Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi losing is rather inevitable #ChessTime” (sic).

Never the one to leave an opportunity to crack a weird joke or state politically incorrect answers, Twinkle is always found on the controversial end of the spectrum with almost every post or statement that she puts out before the media, digital or otherwise. Characterised with satire as her dominating trait, the gorgeous writer sure knows how to get her fans in splits of laughter even if it means aiming the joke at herself. However, this is not the first time that the writer has bowled us with her wit and humour.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, actor Akshay Kumar is once again going all big with action in Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi. In a new behind-the-scenes footage of the film, the actor is seen performing larger-than-life action while shooting in Thailand. The video seems to be promising high-octane and ‘unadulterated’ action in Sooryavanshi.

He will also be seen in Mission Mangal which features a stellar starcast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi apart from Akshay. The teaser shows the ‘incredible true story’ of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).